The media should stop trivializing intimate partner violence - Sociologist

A sociologist at the University of Ghana, Dr Mark Kwaku Mensah Obeng, has called on the media to stop trivializing news reports of jilted killings.



He made this call while addressing reasons Ghana is recording a rise in love-related murder cases.



According to him, the media controls the narratives of the society, hence the conversations around jilted killings must be treated as crime stories and not as mere acts.



“For the media, one of the things they have to stop doing is trivializing some of these things. I think we should see it as a major crime and we should treat it as such. Any time we trivialize some of these things, case in point, the lady who murdered in Kumasi was double dating, that never an excuse to kill, it should never happen,” he said.



Dr Mensah Obeng also added that anytime jilted cases are trivialized, it subconsciously gives people the opportunity to justify why they should for murder as a form of revenge.



“But again, it's also about who we give the microphone to, because all these suddenly change the narrative the lady was double dating that she had a boyfriend in the US and all. And when you do that, the subconsciousness of people keeps in these things. The next time they feel that they were right,” he added.



