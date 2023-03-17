The media is not above reproach, the tyranny and media terrorism by some must stop – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has waded into the decision by an Accra High Court to dismiss a defamation suit brought against Kennedy Agyapong by investigative journalist Anas Atemeyaw Anas.



The court, in clear terms, described the work of Anas Atemeyaw Anas as investigative terrorism and further described him as an extortionist, corrupt and someone who blackmails people.



The judgment has led to varied opinions, with some claiming that the judge who presided over the matter went to the extreme and failed to deal with the substantive matter brought before the court.



However, in response, Koku Anyidoho stated that the media is made up of people who can make mistakes in their line of work.



He believes that the media cannot hide behind press freedom while committing media tyranny, media terrorism, and unprofessionalism.



Koku Anyidoho who is a communications expert indicated that the media is not above reproach and criticism.



Read his full opinion below



*“Investigative Terrorism”: A New Descendant Of Media Tyranny!*



As I spent time reading through parts of the court judgment that has thrown into the fray, the



latest lingo, “INVESTIGATIVE TERRORISM”, my mind arrowed in the direction of the



bible verse that reads; “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again;



there is nothing new under the sun”. Ecclesiastics 1:9 (New International Version).



Whichever metaphor you choose to use; Media Tyranny, Tyranny Of The Press, Press



Oppression, Media Dictatorship; there has, and always shall be, extreme terrorism by a section of



the media worldwide.



Hiding behind Press Freedom, there is no denying the fact that sections of the media have



dangerously sunk the freedoms of innocent people/institutions and destroyed reputations as well



as lives.



All over the world, just as ALL other professions are dotted with, quacks, fakes, and charlatanic



elements, so does the media harbour same.



There is NIO WAY the media can claim piety nor waltz in the music of high puritanical octaves.



The media is made up of human beings and its fallibility is gnawing just as it exists in all other



professions.



There are charlatans who are walking in the media space with a “get-rich-quick” mentality, and



the landscape is strewn with extortionists and blackmailers who do not give a hoot about the



ethics of the profession with brazen conscienceless bravado.



The ability to write, the ability to string sentences together, the ability to sit behind the consul, is



enough to make a person walk around with the tag “Journalist”. Is it the same for all other



professions? No!



Having been actively orbing in the media realms locally and internationally for close to 30 years,



I have at various times copiously made my thoughts known on the issue of Media Tyranny, and I



detest it without any equivocation.



The media hates to be told to the face that tyrannical elements exist in its midst and that when it



gains satisfaction in chewing the meat of others, it should know that its meat is also on the



butchers’ table.



Especially with New Media, the Media Terrorism is even more excruciating because the Media



Mercenaries do not have to struggle to ply their immoral trade; all they have to do is to find easy



access to the internet and, bingo, they can strike at any target with glee.



Attempt to speak pointedly to the ills of Media Terrorism, and you will be branded “anti-media”.



Before you can even finish your sentence, you will be told that you are “gagging the media” and



preventing “freedom of speech”.



You have your freedom to speak but I do not have the freedom to defend myself huh?



What makes the Media think that it is beyond reproach or criticism?



Is the Media a sacrosanct institution? Certainly not!



Self-censorship is a must because the Media must be able to hold its own accountable and call



out persons who need to be called out.



Just as all other professions are supposed to be noble (with a few exceptions), the Media is also



supposed to be populated by noble persons and the ills bedeviling the profession must not be



swept under the carpet – because the carpet will always be raised at various points in time and



the dirt will be exposed.



For sure, there is no need to get lost in a labyrinth of misty theories and postulations about what



is wrong and what is right.



What is wrong is wrong; and what is right is right. Finito!!!



Nobody can downplay the heavy importance of the media. Indeed, it is the heavy importance of



the media that makes it imperative that lots of soul-searching is done to clamp down on all forms



of Media Tyranny – and its new descendant, Investigative Terrorism.



As earlier stated, the recent judgment by a court in Ghana has triggered this write-up but I am not



interested in the legalese of the matter, as to whether the judgement was right or wrong or



whether it is proper for people to be masking themselves or not.



The fundamental question is: does Media Tyranny exist? Yes it does!!!



Is Investigative Terrorism a Descendant of Media Tyranny? Yest it is!!!



I have run my corn aground …



Samuel Koku Anyidoho



(Founder and CEO, Atta-Mills Institute)



Sitsoanyidoho1@yahoo.com