The main purpose of Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana is to promote LGBT – Foh-Amoaning alleges

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Value, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has alleged that the main purpose of the visit of the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, to Ghana is to promote LGBTI.



According to him, the question by an American journalist at a joint press conference held by Kamala Harris and the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, leading to some responses that are being criticised by Ghanaians was staged.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV on Tuesday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Foh-Amoaning, a veteran lawyer, added that the US vice president is a proponent of the liberal ideology, and she believes that people can do whatever they want even if it is not morally upright.



"In our culture, it is not right to criticize our visits. We knew why she was coming here but we did not want to say anything. But now that she has spoken, we are also going to respond.



“The US vice president belongs to the Democratic Party and the democrats are liberals and for them, anything goes; people of the same sex can be sleeping with each other and be doing all manner of things. And also pushing LGBT activities is part of the foreign policy of the current American government. The Joe Biden government even has an LGBT envoy.



“We have all been hearing what the US ambassador has been saying about LGBT since she came to Ghana. And the intelligence we gathered showed that Kamala Harris is coming to promote this (LGBT) agenda,” he said in Twi.



Foh-Amoaning added that “I can tell you that the question asked by the New York Times journalist was planned”.



At the joint press conference, both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Kamala Harris were confronted with the issue of the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



Responding to the question at Jubilee House, in Accra, on Monday, March 27, Kamala Harris said that for her, being LGBTQ is a human right.



She added that every person has the right to live as s/he wants.



“I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting and fighting for equality among all people and that all people be treated equally.



“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider and I consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change,” he said.



