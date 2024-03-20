'The letter smacks of disrespect,' Bediatuo punching above his weight - Mahama warns

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken issue with the contents of a letter from the presidency to parliament about the anti-LGBT+ Bill.



The said letter, from the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, addressed to the Clerk of Parliament, urges the legislature to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the president for assent.



Bediatuo cited two pending legal suits around the Bill in the Supreme Court and an advice from the Attorney General that the president withholds any decision on the Bill until the cases are determined.



However, during his ‘Building Ghana Tour,’ which was in the Oti Region on March 19, 2024, Mahama tackled the president's secretary for arrogating unto himself an authority he did not possess.



“I woke up to see a letter from the president’s secretary to parliament warning them not to transmit the anti-gay bill to the presidency for signing. The president’s secretary doesn’t have the authority to write such a letter because parliament is constitutionally independent," Mr Mahama chastised.



Mahama stated further, “You can say that you are waiting for the Supreme Court’s ruling, but you cannot tell the clerk not to submit the bill to the presidency."



"The letter smacks of disrespect. He’s acting as if he has more power than Parliament. It doesn’t augur well for good governance. As for us NDC, we abide by laws," Mr Mahama added.



SARA



