You are here: HomeNews2021 02 26Article 1189840

General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Guardian

‘The laws can change but not my God’ - Afia Akoto counters Otchere-Darko's LGBTQ+ comment

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Afia Akoto, deputy Communications Director, NPP Afia Akoto, deputy Communications Director, NPP

It appears the Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Akoto, is unhappy with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, following his recent comments about the Lesbians, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group.

Mr. Otchere-Darko who is a leading member of the NPP and a nephew to President Akufo-Addo in a post on Facebook, raised the need for Ghanaians to accommodate people who belong to the LGBTQI community.

According to him, one should not be associated with homosexuals before appreciating their situation.

He went ahead to say that Ghanaians should be careful not to generate intense hate campaign against the LGBTQI group.

In Gabby's opinion, one can speak for the laws and culture of this country without adding hatred to it.

"You don’t have to be pro-gay to appreciate their situation. You only have to be human. Let us be careful and not generate an intense hate campaign against homosexuals. You can speak for the law and ‘culture’ minus hate." His position on the debate stated.

However, in reaction, Afia Akoto countered Gabby Otchere-Darko, saying she unliked the latter's post since the Bible strongly speaks against homosexuality.

The MASLOC Deputy CEO indicated she will stand by the Bible any day as according to her, though the laws can change as Gabby had asserted in his post, but her God remains unchanged.

"I had to unlike my like because aside the laws & culture my Bible speaks strongly on this and I will stand by the Bible any day because the laws can change but not my God." She retorted.



Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment

Sports

The Black Satellites of Ghana are heading to the semi-finals

Black Satellites defeat Cameroon on penalties to reach AFCON U-20 semis

Business

Dr Lord Mensah, Senior Economist

Rejecting LGBTQ+ will likely bring economic repercussions - Economist

Entertainment

The late Ghanaian photographer Emmanuel Bobbie

Popular photographer Bob Pixel is dead

Africa

Nigerian airlines are beginning to reduce airfares on local routes as new airlines spring up

Airfares drop as new airlines surface

Opinions

The Akufo-Addo led government has paid over 280 million cedis in judgement debt

Judgement debt conundrum and its implications on the economy