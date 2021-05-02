The last Moderator of E.P Synodal system laid to rest

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

The last Moderator of the Synodal system of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (E.P Church), Very Reverend Dr Livingstone Komla Buama has been laid to rest.



He was buried at Klefe-Kpodzi, his hometown.



Right, Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd), the Moderator of the General Assembly of the E. P Church, Ghana, in an exhortation said the late Rev. Dr Buama was a great man of God, selfless and had done a lot to the growth of the Church.



He said the Church would continue to uphold the principles the late Moderator stood for, describing him as a true pastor, teacher, friend and prayer partner.



Rev. Dr Agbeko urged the Church to be steadfast, always abiding in the word of God, knowing very well that their labour would not be in vain.



He said death was not mighty and dreadful and powerful as it had been swallowed by the power and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.



The Moderator said death was just an exit to the Kingdom of God, because “we cannot enter the Kingdom of God with our mortal nature.”



The E.P Church, Ghana, described him as a great pillar of support to the successful ministry of the Church and one of the leading figures who stood against all odds to lay a solid foundation for the rich Evangelical Presbyterian heritage.



The Church said Rev. Dr Buama did the most difficult and challenging work in the establishment of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College in 2007.



He would be remembered for developing and implementing instructional and formational opportunities that nourish quality leadership and life in the Church during his tenure, the Church added.



The Church said the teachings and sermons of the late Moderator were comprehensible, adding that he was someone who spoke with kindness, a motivational and inspirational figure, who touched many people.



Rev. Dr Setri Nyomi, the Accra Newtown District Pastor, E.P Church said the late Buama was one of the best systematic theologians the world ever had who taught the true Christian doctrine.



Mrs Janet Buama, the wife in a tribute described the husband as very unassuming, humble, generous, compassionate, large-hearted, forgiving, simple, caring, loving and God-fearing.



She said through her husband's admiration for academic excellence, support, encouragement and sacrifice she was able to climb the educational ladder to the University level.



"I admired your ability to readily forgive others, bear insults and accommodate dissenting views, reconcile warring factions through dialogue and restore peace when it mattered," she said.



Mrs Buama said the dexterity, ingenuity, critical objective and rational analysis of issues exhibited by her husband make him stand tall among his peers and contemporaries in academia.



She said her husband took the education of their children seriously and ensured that they all had higher education based on their potential.



Very Rev. J. Y Ledo, the former Moderator of the E.P Church, said the Rev. Buama sacrificed his life to the Ministry of the Lord.



The Christian Council of Ghana in a tribute said the late Buama's affable nature and respect for people of other denominations and other faiths enabled him to form effective partnerships to enhance his ministry in the ecumenical circles.



The Council said Rev. Buama believed in teamwork and cooperation and often sought the opinion of his colleagues on any issue under his discussion.



" We fondly remember Rev. Dr Buama for his simple and modesty lifestyle. Not only did he teach modesty and simplicity, but he also lived it to the admiration of all who knew him," the Council stated.



The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) in a tribute said the contributions of the Rev. Dr Buama were written in golden letters and would find its enviable place of pride and honour in the annals of the Region.



The Council described him as a very patriotic and loyal citizen of the country, adding that until his demise the VRCC respected him as a peaceful, principle and committed son of the Region, who was much interested in its peace and development.



His love for the moral and spiritual growth of the citizens and commitment to peacebuilding was deployed in early 2000 when the government appointed him as the Co-Chairman of the Alavanyo-Nkonya Conflict Mediation Committee, VRCC added.



Very Rev. Dr Buama died at the Ho Teaching Hospital on December 7, 2020, after a short illness. He was 78.



He trained as a teacher and attended Trinity College, Legon. He also obtained Degrees in Philosophy and Religion from Lakeland College, Wisconsin, USA and a Master of Theology (M.Th.) Degree in Systematic Theology from the Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, New Jersey, USA and served in various capacities in the Church.



President Nana Akufo Addo, through the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, donated cash of GHC10,000.00 to the Church and the family.



The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr John Dramani Mahama, through the Volta Regional Secretary of the Party, Mr James Gunu, also donated an amount of GHC5,000.00 to the Church and family.



The Very Rev. Dr Livingstone Komla Buama left behind a wife and four children and three grandchildren.



Present at the funeral were Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Rev. Dr Daniel Akortia, Moderator of E.P Church, Togo, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament, Ho Central, Francis Ganyaglo, former Volta Deputy Minister, Rev. Dr Cyril Fayose, General Secretary, Christian Council of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe, Presiding Bishop of the A.M.E Zion Church, Traditional authorities among others.