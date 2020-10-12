General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The killings must stop – Mankessim Omanhen declares after MP’s murder

Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed by armed robbers

Nana Araba Otua, the Omanhene of Mankessim Traditional area has bemoaned the recent spate of murders in the area.



Nana Araba Otua is concerned that indigenes of the area keep dying with government not proffering any tangible solution to the issues.



He (his) frustrations stems (stem) from the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament of Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford on Friday.



Speaking to the press, Nana Araba Otua highlighted a number of high-profile murder cases in the area which remain unresolved and questioned if there will ever be an end to such killings.



She identified the killing BNI Director, Samuel Ampofo and a police officer, L/Cpl Kingsley Kofi Boahen within a space of two months.



Samuel Amponfo (Ampofo) was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen who fired into a crowd during the installation of (the) Omanhen in December last year. Kofi Boahen on the other hand, was killed in a robbery attack similar to the MP.



“These criminals must be found. The killings must stop. Sadly, the people responsible for these killings are still at large. The decent people of Mfantsiman cannot and should not live in fear”, she is quoted TheGhanaReport.



The MP for the area, Ekow Quansah Hayford was murdered by suspected armed robbers when he was returning from campaign in the area.



Official report states that he was shot multiple times by the angry robbers after he disclosed his identity as a politicians.



The IGP, James Oppong Boanuh has dispatched investigators to the constituency to identify the culprits of the heinous crimes.



Several high figures including President Akufo-Addo, Former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have mourned the death of the MP.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.