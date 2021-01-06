General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The justice system not fair to the NDC – Alex Segbefia asserts

Alexander Segbefia, member of NDC Legal team

Member of the Legal team for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alexander Segbefia has stated that the law enforcement agencies in Ghana are blind to the ills of the ruling party.



According to him, the law is always applied to the latter and sometimes overused on the opposition NDC whilst the NPP gets away with sins greater than that of his party.



He made this statement on the back of an Accra Circuit court charging 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) of the NDC with unlawful assembly following their march to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) head office on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM, Alex Segbefia said:



“Why is it that when the NPP does something, no one can hold them accountable but when the NDC does something, we try to put the full force of the law on them?



"We have seen NPP MPs fire guns whilst others sit in the media space and say they will burn down buildings and do other untoward stuff but, we didn’t see anything being done to them for these reckless comments.”



He bemoaned the unfair treatment given to the NDC in recent times saying, “but when NDC MPs and really known faces are taking a petition to the EC, they’re not only prevented access but are also being charged for undertaking an illegal demonstration when they only embarked on a march”.



He described the court’s actions as unfair; insisting the MPs posed no threat to the EC which was heavily guarded then.



Alex Segbefia reiterated, “I am not worried about the NDC MPs being stopped from entering the EC’s premises but the charge placed on the parliamentarians is unfair”.



The politician believes there are two laws at work in Ghana. One used for the NPP and a separate one used for the NDC.



The statement of offence said the NDC MPs unlawfully assembled and conducted themselves “in a manner likely to cause persons in the neighbourhood reasonable fear where a breach of the peace is likely to be occasioned”.



However, the MPs refused to honour the court’s invitation yesterday January 5, 2021, and has caused the court to adjourn the case to a later date.

