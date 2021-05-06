The job of govt is to fix problems, we’ve been doing that since 2017 – Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Vice President Dr Mahamdud Bawumia has added his voice to the ongoing #FixTheCountry online campaign, saying the job of government is to fix problems and that is what “we have been doing since 2017”



In a Facebook post, he said that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as the overall cost of shipping.



But he said “Trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”



“We are four months into our four year mandate. The job of government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as overall cost of shipping.



“Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record. Ours is a government that listens and cares. The facts and data speak for themselves. Trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”



A leading member the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Gabby Otchere has said that as part of efforts to fix the country, the government is dealing with the issues that resulted in the banking failure.



The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said the banking mess resulted in over 25billion locked up in insolvent banks.



In a tweet, he said “Reflections: Over GHS21 billions of your money locked up in insolvent banks, S&Ls, etc. GHS11.7bn in defunct fund management firms. No fault of this Govt. We expect Govt to fix all that, which it’s doing, & fix all other things. Think about these things.”



North Tongu Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked the Akufo-Addo-led government to address the concerns of the agitators who have started the #FixTheCountry online campaign.



Mr Ablakwa who recently resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament said in a tweet that the government will pay dearly if the concerns are not addressed immediately.



“Any government who toils with the spontaneous organic movement that has garnered over 350k tweets does so at their peril of their life,” his tweet read.



He added: “The Akufo-Addo administration has therefore only one option: urgently address the legitimate demands of the agitators.”



Meanwhile, a Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Glover has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is working to ameliorate the economic hardship imposed on Ghanaians by the pandemic.



He said although Ghana is facing some challenges, the country is not broken down.



Commenting on the impending demonstration to put pressure on the government to fix the country, Mr. Titus-Glover said on the Onua TV’s Maakye on Wednesday hosted by Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom, “it’s their civic responsibility.



"No one will or can prevent them so far as they follow the procedure. But the situation now means we cannot do that on a large level. If the government has put caveat on churches and Muslims, then we should be careful”.



The former Deputy Minister of Transport said “the president is fixing it. Ghana has not broken down. If Ghana has broken down, it means nothing is ongoing but Ghana has not broken”.



He admitted that “there are few challenges in Ghana but it’s not broken down”.



President of Imani Africa Mr Franklin Cudjoe has noted that President Akufo-Addo is working hard to deal with the problems confronting the country.



He, however, noted that the president must as matter of urgency scale up the pace at which he is developing the country.



Mr Cudjoe said these in a Facebook post as part of the ongoing FixTheCountry campaign on social media.



“I agree some of us (including my good self) are terribly vile, cheating and sinful persons, so I will respect the counter tags #FixYourSelf and #FixYourAttitude as they are directed at those who seek answers.



“Dear government, all the citizens are saying to you is #FixTheCountry because you begged for power and got it, not to tell them they should shut up.



“True, you are Fixing, but it does appear the Fixing needs some super speed. I have faith in you, but let us #FixTheCountry.”



Meanwhile, Organisers of #FixTheCountry campaign are planning to stage a demonstration after the successful twitter campaign.



A few days after the announcement of increase in fuel prices with accompanied tax, Ghanaians took to Twitter to express their displeasure against the hardship in the country with the hashtag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW.



The main concerns identified with the hashtag include poor sanitation, inadequate jobs, tax increases, fuel prices increases, unstable power supply, poor roads etc.



With over twenty thousand tweets, it appears another section of Ghanaians are opposing the hashtag with a new one, #NANAISFIXINGIT which has over five thousand tweets.



While the hashtag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW is highlighting the challenges faced by the country, the hashtag #NANAISFIXINGIT is supporting the current government by highlighting some of the work done by the government.