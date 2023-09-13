The inspiring story of the charity works of the Opoku-Sekyere Family

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

Family charities for centuries have been of great significance to society as they not only benefit the community but also strengthen family bonds, teach values to children, make positive impacts, set great examples, and foster gratitude in society.



Here comes the story of some 4 children from a Ghanaian Family based in the USA. The 4 children are Christopher Opoku-Sekyere (almost 14 years old), Meredith Opoku-Sekyere (12 years old), Gabriel Opoku-Sekyere (8 years old), and Janelle Opoku-Sekyere (6 years old).



Together with their parents Mr. Emmanuel Opoku-Sekyere and Mrs. Gertrude Opoku-Sekyere, have embarked on various family charity endeavors in the USA, and Ghana. The Opoku-Sekyere siblings have prioritized promoting compassion, empathy, and generosity in their own small way.



The intriguing part of the whole initiative is that all 4 children inspired and mooted the family charity to help needy children in the USA, and back home in Ghana. This idea came about when the family visited Ghana in July 2022; during their grandparents’ 45th wedding anniversary celebration.



The Opoku-Sekyere siblings witnessed some of their fellow kids in tattered clothes, scrambling for leftover food and cake from the party. So when they went back to the States and they were having their weekly Bible studies at home, a topic of generosity came up, where in Matthew Ch. 25:42-43, they read “For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink. I was a stranger and you did not invite me in. I needed clothes and you did not clothe me”.



So, while reflecting on this bible quotation, they emphasized that they did not want to be in that situation where they wouldn’t have the right answers if they found themselves in such a scenario. That’s when they decided to connect their experience at the grandparents’ Anniversary to the topic of generosity and make the world a better place, one step at a time!



The Opoku-Sekyere children initially decided to forgo their birthday presents this year and use the money to help the needy. But understanding that this money won’t be enough to take care of all the children, they brought their family and friends on board. So they connected the dots and decided to create a Charity organization to help such kids with donations of clothes, shoes, school bags, and soccer balls. As well as food, laundry, and toiletry items. This is what started and led to the birth and root cause of giving back to their communities.



So far, the family has made various donations this year. The first donation (non-perishable foods) went to Grimes Storehouse in the USA (Food Pantry) in April 2023. This was right after they debuted their Annual Food and Clothes Drive + Free Health Screening in the USA, where clothes, shoes and non-perishable foods were donated by friends and family of the Opoku-Sekyere family.



On July 29th, 2023, the second donation took place in Ghana where 4 different Orphanage Homes benefited from the clothes that were shipped from the States, plus soccer ball, non-perishable foods, laundry, and toiletry items that were purchased with the monetary donations from family and friends all over the world. The beneficiaries include King Jesus Charity Orphanage; Grace and Hope Foundation; Lydia’s Foundation; and Charly Love Needy Foundation.



Everyone in the family plays a role in the Charity. While the kids organized the Food and Clothes Drive, their mom (Mrs. Gertrude Opoku-Sekyere, MSN, ARNP, NP-C) who is an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner with a specialty in Family Medicine, provided Free Health Screenings and Free Medication to People of Grimes, USA; and Yaase, Ghana.



Their mother Gertrude Opoku-Sekyere, explained that holistically engaging in these charitable activities as a family provides an excellent opportunity to teach children about the importance of giving back to the community.



“By involving them in charitable activities from a young age, we believe this is what parents can do to instill values such as empathy, kindness, and social responsibility among their children.



…Family charities have the power to make a real difference in the lives of others. Whether it’s volunteering at a local shelter, organizing fundraising events, or donating goods to those in need, families can contribute to improving the well-being of their communities,” Mrs. Gertrude Opoku-Sekyere.



Mr. Emmanuel Opoku-Sekyere, adding his voice in support of the Charity, said parents should become great role models to their children because children learn by observing their parents’ actions, witnessing their commitment to helping others, and being compassionate and caring individuals. By witnessing the struggles of others and actively working to alleviate them, we believe strongly that families can gain a deeper appreciation for their own blessings,” the children emphasized.