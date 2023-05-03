The inspiring story of a spare parts dealer who has built a 90-bed first-class specialist hospital at Lapaz

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

In times where the country is faced with challenges in the health sector, such as inadequate health facilities, poor health service delivery, and more, some individuals with little resources are contributing their best to have improve sector in the country.



The story of Michael Banahene, a spare parts dealer who defied the odds to achieve his dream of putting up a first-class hospital for his community, comes to fore.



In a tweet shared by private legal practitioner and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, he hailed the spare parts dealer, stating that he now owns one of the biggest hospitals in the Lapaz community.



Expressing his excitement at how the man dared to dream such a thing, he wrote, "The uber inspiring story of Michael Banahene, the spare parts and lubricants trader, who has realised his dream to build a first-class hospital, St Michael’s Specialist Hospital.



"Mike, not sure what inspired you to dare to dream and do this but it tells you and the rest of us that once you put your mind, commitment, resources and energy to a worthy project, and engage the right people on it, no matter how big, if it is doable and you are prepared to persevere, you should succeed. Nothing can be more fulfilling than a business that delivers life, prolongs lives and saves lives. Well done, Banahene! We lift high your banner."



The 90-bed hospital is located at Lapaz, in Accra. The facility has spacious offices to accommodate doctors and nurses, cafeteria, children’s play ground and waiting area.



The facility is expected to offer general and specialist medical care, such as cardiac care, day surgery, hemodialysis, and IVF.



Brief profile of Michael Banahene:



According to his LinkedIn profile, Michael Banahene describes himself as an experienced Managing Director with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry.



He describes himself as skilled in budgeting, business planning, coaching, automotive engineering, and management.



He also added that he is a strong business development professional who graduated from the University Of Ghana.



