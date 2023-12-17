The heated brawl between Ayorkor Botchwey and Ablakwa that made 'camera man' Sam George cry foul to the speaker

General News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

On December 17, 2018, a heated brawl erupted on the floor of parliament between Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the foreign affairs minister.



The altercation stemmed from allegations that the minister's office, on behalf of the government, had inflated the cost of a six-bedroom residence for Ghana’s new mission in Norway by $8 million.



During the altercation between the minister and Ablakwa, Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, took out his phone to film the brawl. The foreign affairs minister, in an attempt to prevent him from recording the incident, charged at Sam George.



Accra News’ Richard Appiah Sarpong, who was in parliament, said the Minority believes the property has been inflated by $8 million dollars.



He reported that a document in possession of the Minority revealed that a previous buyer, Lillian Olsson, bought the property in 2014 for $2 million and sold it in 2017 to an unknown buyer for $3 million.



This accusation by the Minority forced the Speaker to suspend sitting for further deliberations.



During the exchanges, Ms Ayorkor Botchwey lunged at another Minority lawmaker, Sam George Nartey, who was apparently videoing the whole brawl on his mobile phone, with the intention of stopping him from doing so.



Mr Nartey was heard afterwards saying he would report to the Speaker that he had been assaulted by Ms Ayorkor Botchwey.