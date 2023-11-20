The health projects that brought ex-US First Lady Rosalynn Carter to Ghana in 2007

General News of Monday, 20 November 2023

The death was reported on November 19 of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady of the United States.



The Carter Center which manages communications for the family of the former first couple said she died at the age of 96 leaving behind her husband, Jimmy, who served a president of the US between 1977 to 1981 as the 39th American president.



GhanaWeb check shows that even though the couple did not visit Ghana whiles in office, they made a trip together to Ghana in 2007.



It was for a health programme in partnership with the Ministry of Health.



They visited Tingoli in the north as part of a campaign on the eradication of guinea worm and trachoma which were prevalent in the region at the time.



The Carter Center shared photos and details of their visit.



Place: Tingoli, Ghana

Date: Feb. 8, 2007

Credit: The Carter Center







Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter wear traditional Ghanaian attire, a gift from the chief of Tingoli village in northern Ghana, where The Carter Center, in partnership with Ghana's Ministry of Health, is working to eradicate Guinea worm disease and eliminate trachoma. The Carters visited the village Feb. 8, 2007, as part of a two-week health tour of remote African villages.







Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter greets children in Tingoli, Ghana, during a Carter Center visit to see the country's progress eradicating Guinea worm disease and controlling trachoma, a devastating eye disease. The visit was the first stop on a two-week tour to call international attention to health needs among impoverished communities in Ghana, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Nigeria in February 2007. Since then, with Carter Center support, Ghana has halted transmission of Guinea worm disease and eliminated blinding trachoma as a public health problem.