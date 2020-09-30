Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The grounds are far better for NDC this election year - Agbana

Deputy National Youth Organiser of NDC, Edem Agbana

Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana has said the campaign grounds this year is far better for the umbrella family compared to what the party witnessed in 2016.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he asserted that in 2016, the campaign grounds were not favourable for the NDC as compared to what they have witnessed this year.



Edem Agbana said this year has been favourable because when they get to the grounds, Ghanaian voters tell them the mistakes they committed in their previous administration and their expectations should they win power.



The NDC he added is not complacent although it is sure of a massive victory in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



"The majority of Ghanaian voters are ready to vote against Akufo-Addo and are ready to vote massively for former President John Dramani Mahama. But we are not complacent because we’ve been given the assurance We are campaigning and explaining our manifesto promises to various groups of people. We are confident that the grounds are far better than 2016 and victory will come to us,” he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.