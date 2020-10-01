Regional News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

The good works of NPP deserve another victory - Garu Chief



The Chief of the Garu Traditional Area, Naaba Akontam Suguru Awuni, has said current and future generation will applaud President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP, for the introduction of the Free SHS among other projects since their administration started in January 2017.



The chief said the introduction of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, and other policies being implemented by the NPP government since they took over office have transformed the lives of Ghanaians.



Describing the Free SHS policy as “the greatest intervention to hit the education sector in the country’s pre-and post-colonial history”, Naaba Akontam Suguru Awini said students and parents on any day will forever be grateful to the President.



The Chief of Garu made this known when the Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu paid a curtesy call on the chiefs and Queen Mothers of Garu, as part of her tour to rally support for the NPP in the Upper East Region ahead of the December parliamentary and presidential elections.



Touching on Agriculture, he said “we have Planting for Food and Jobs, I am not surprised that our people have nicknamed the President as a friend to farmers".



According to him, the community has also benefitted from the distribution of the national cake such as ongoing road construction works and an ultra-modern warehouse which is near completion for the preservation of food items.



"Undoubtedly, we have had our take of the 1 Village 1 Dam and this has contributed greatly to the agricultural fortunes of our area and improved the livelihood of our people. All these form part of the massive interventions in agriculture going on in Garu” he said.



Naaba Akontam Suguru Awini used the occasion to appeal to the Minister of Communications and Roads Minister to fast-tract the construction of the leftover roads.



He assured of his commitment to gain more votes for the party to enable them continue their prospects of good works for mother Ghana and the people of Garu.





