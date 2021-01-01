General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: 3 News

The good, the bad and the ugly side of election 2020

play videoTo ignore incidents that occur during elections is also possibly to ignore the symptoms of violence

Four years ago, many looked forward to election 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic which swept through several countries meant there was a cloud of uncertainty over whether the election would happen or not.



Fast forward, campaigning intensified, politicians wooed voters and Ghanaians defied the Covid-19 scare to go to the polls on December 7.



But not without DRAMA!



TV3's News Reporter, Komla Adom tells the story of the GOOD, the BAD, and the UGLY side of election 2020.





