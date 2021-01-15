General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: 3 News

The future of Ghana is in our hands – Akufo-Addo tells NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the leadership of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region that the future of Ghana and the people rest with the governing party.



He said in spite of all the shouting, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not have the support of the majority of the people.”



He said on Thursday, January 14 that “the NDC has been making a lot of noise that they won the elections. One moment they claim they gained 139 of the parliamentary seats, another they say 145. They are not sure as to how many. All these claims turn out to be false”.



“We should remember that ever since Jerry John Rawlings left the presidential scene of politics in our country, no NDC presidential candidate has won more than 50 percent of the votes. His successor Mills, in his first-round against Kufuor, had 44%, second round, 47%.



“He gained the same figures in his second run. In 2008, after 3 rounds, he got 50.03%. Mahama, in 2012 got 50.7%, in 2016 he got 44%, in 2020 he got 47% of the votes.”



“What these figures tell us is that whenever the members of the NPP put our heads together, we win. The majority is with us. So let us be very clear in our minds. Our opponents with all the shouting, do not have the support of the majority of the people.”



“The future of Ghana and this country is in our [NPP] hands and is dependent on our actions,” he added.