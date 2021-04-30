The future is digital, embrace it – Info Minister to Ghanaian Times

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has challenged the Ghanaian Times Corporation to pursue aggressive digital transformation in order to be better placed to take advantage of the numerous digital opportunities in the Ghanaian media landscape.



He made the admonishing on Thursday, April 29, 2021, when he paid a working visit to the state publisher as part of a routine tour of state-owned media houses to engage with management and staff amidst ongoing talks to restructure and reposition these media houses in line with the demands of modern times.



“So my charge to you is the same charge I gave to your colleagues yesterday that you have to be aggressive in your digital and online streams. Your content may be good but the future will no longer be hardcopy. That is what is making the difference though your concept may be the best.



“If you do not take advantage of today’s technology and get ahead of the curve in the online and digital streams, you will be overtaken by those who have the leadership in these streams. So I am of the view that you need to chart a new path if you want to remain relevant,” he reiterated.



Mindful of the financial and logistical constraints faced by the corporation, the Minister noted that the Ministry of Information is committed to helping it chart this new path by stepping up its budgetary allocation and helping it procure modern equipment that will aid it to redefine its focus.



He however implored management and staff to support the restructuring agenda and work in close ties in helping the corporation realize this agenda. He said government vision of transforming state media houses cannot be achieved if management and staff do not help and contribute their quota towards this vision.



The Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Minister-designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communication and Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo and other supporting staff of the Ministry of Information.









