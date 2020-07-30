General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

The 'foolishness' of Ga people made them forget God - Lawrence Tetteh claims

Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh has linked the suffering of Ga people to the rejection of Jehovah who is their God for lesser gods.



According to him, if you trace the history of the Ga people, they do not have any fetish but the generation that came after their forefathers inculcated the worship of other gods and that has dragged their blessings.



He said while the Ga-Adangbe was in Dahomey and were introduced to lesser gods, their ancestors insisted on having a God who reigns above all.



But they have currently rejected that God and is focusing on lesser gods hence the reason why the Ga people are suffering when they are supposed to be among the richest people in the country living comfortably.



He said “any Ga person who falls into a fetish trance they don’t speak Ga language. The Worlumor of the Ga people are supposed to be priests, except that the foolishness of the Ga people so they forgot our God. The last time I preached it in James Town, some of the boys said I’ve insulted them and the Chief Priest came on the podium and said I was speaking the truth. We have no gods, The Gas have no gods, we believe in Jehovah and all of a sudden, we started following everything. So, when they were captured in Dahomey and they were introduced to other gods, they said no.



“Abeiku listen to me, I say this thing with pain. My father comes from Dodowa and my mother comes from Osu. The reason why the Ga people are suffering today is because we left that God. We left that God. You can quote me anywhere. Look at the sea God gave us.



God gave us the sea so fish is not a problem, we have land, cassava won’t be a problem. Infact Accra people should be one of the richest people. They gave us the big sea with oil in the sea but we left the God who made a way,” he added further in a live session on Accra-based OKAY FM.

