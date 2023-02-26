The first female graduate of University of Ghana who has a hall named after her

General News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Elizabeth Frances Baaba Sey, was the first ever female to graduate from the University of Ghana.



She attained that historical feat in 1953, barely four years before Ghana’s independence.



The late Frances Sey, was admitted to what was then the University College of the Gold Coast, in 1950 for a Bachelor of Arts degree program.



This was after her secondary education at Achimota School in Accra.



In her honour, one of the University’s halls have been named after her.



Elizabeth Sey hall lies on the stretch of hostels lined up on the legon campus.



The 400 room hall was established in 2011 to commemorate her contributions to the school.



Family life



The late Elizabeth Frances Sey was married to Mr. Samuel Sey, former chairman of the Barclays Bank Ghana Limited.



Mr. Sey, at that time, doubled as the chairman of the University of Ghana Council.







The couple died in the same year, 1991, and left behind two children.



Teaching career in Girls Schools



After graduating, she became the Education Officer for Sekondi, Western region.



The late Elizabeth Sey was Head of the English Department at the Achimota School until retiring in 1987.



She taught at a number of girls' schools including Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast; Saint Louis Secondary School in Kumasi; and so on.



