‘The feeling is mixed’ – Titus Glover reacts to appointment as regional minister

Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has described his appointment as Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate as exciting and humbling.



Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover also expressed gratitude to Akufo-Addo for having confidence in him as he takes over from the incumbent, Henry Quartey.



Expressing his sentiments on the new role, Titus Glover stated in an interview with that, "The feeling is mixed. It mixes excitement and humility... I am grateful to the president, the vice president, the Chief of Staff, the entire presidency for having that confidence in me to come and assist him to run the region. So it is a mixed feeling. Both excitement and humility."



He further extended his congratulations to Henry Quartey, acknowledging his achievements, a report by citinewsroom.com has said.



"Let me take this opportunity to congratulate my brother. He has done so well. He has raised the bar in RCC. He started so many things, and I think that stepping into his shoes is a challenge for me and I will not blow my horns," he said.



Titus Glover emphasized his commitment to continuing the positive trajectory set by his predecessor.



"I will get the handing over notes, I will sit with the management of the RCC, the various Chief Executives of the various assemblies, other key stakeholders, and departmental heads so that together we can look at other roadmaps which he has not finished so that we can continue in the next couple of months,” he added.



