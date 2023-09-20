The election of a flagbearer is in the hands of delegates not the party chairman - Stephen Ntim

Politics of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has made it clear that his role does not entail supporting any aspiring flagbearer within the party until an official candidate is elected through the party's democratic process.



In an interview with Oman FM on September 19, 2023, Chairman Stephen Ntim highlighted the importance of allowing the party's delegates to decide on the flagbearer.



He stated, "Before the chairman decides to make a president from the party, he has to leave the selection of the candidate to polling agents, constituencies, and the regional offices for them to vote and elect a candidate they believe in to be the president."



Chairman Ntim further explained that only after this election process would he, as the party chairman, step in to support and promote the chosen candidate for the presidency.



This support would encompass activities such as fundraising, logistics provision, and other essential preparations necessary for a presidential campaign.



He emphasized his commitment to maintaining neutrality throughout the selection process, reiterating that "before the election, the chairman has no involvement. He remains neutral until the flagbearer is elected."



