The dollar has whipped Bawumia, Ken Ofori-Atta - Sally Frimpong Mann

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann, has waded into the conversation about the current economic slump of Ghana.



According to her, she is amazed how the entire government apparatus led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to address the constant fall of the Ghanaian cedi against foreign currencies, especially the US Dollar.



“Look at the US dollar. Ken Ofori-Atta, people had believed in you. I am amazed how the dollar has whipped Bawumia, Ofori-Atta. They don’t even know what is happening,” she stated.



The entertainment pundit added that recent comments by President Akufo-Addo had not shown any level of empathy towards the plight of Ghanaians despite the crumbling state of affairs.



“Some of the utterances of the President are very annoying. A president talking at sensitive times like this, you would have to sympathize with us. Because some of you (politicians), you don’t buy fuel, do not pay for electricity bill and water bill. Everything has been dumped on us (citizens)”, Sally explained.



Sally stressed that none of the politicians is currently in the position to salvage the country’s economic woes and thus called on Ghanaians to put their trust in God in these difficult times.



Speaking on Matter dey with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Sally said, “I know that Nana Addo, Dramani, they can’t do anything for us. I know when I say this, a lot of people will go like I am NPP. I have never voted. But I believe in the Bible.”