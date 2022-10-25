The dollar has now broken jail - Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah

General News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

The Founder and General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel International, Most Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah, has bemoaned the government's failure to address the country's current hardship.



Speaking during a sermon at this Church on Sunday, Rev Korankye-Ankrah intimated that he is particularly worried about the astronomical increase in the price of food items in the country, which is making life unbearable for ordinary Ghanaians.



He added that the Ghana cedi, which the government previously boasted it had stabilised, is now losing value at an alarming rate.



"…milk which was GH¢2 is now GH¢8, GH¢7; how would a mother buy milk and put it in a tea or porridge for her children.



"In less than 24 hours, our cedi had depreciated against the dollar from GH¢13.9 to GH¢15.



"Recently, the vice president arrested the dollar and locked the dollar up. I hear the dollar has broken jail," he said.



The prices of goods and services have been continuously rising all year round, with inflation currently hovering over 37 per cent.



The cedi has been ranked the worst currency in the world among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg, overtaking Sri Lanka's rupee, having depreciated by nearly 50 percent so far in 2022.



