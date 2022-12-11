The different names for the delicacy, beans and plantain

General News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

In recent years, the West African regional food war that has dominated many conversations in other parts of the world has focused on who has the best jollof rice, particularly between Ghana and Nigeria.



While that debate, to a large extent, has proven that the jollof from Ghana towers over that of its neighbouring Nigeria, there is one other favourite food in Ghana that many cannot get enough of.



The regular beans and plantains combination, which has always been regarded as a ‘saviour’ when it comes to foods, has gained even more prominence in recent times.



During a recent public address on "Building The Ghana We Want", and delivered at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), by the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, he took time out to praise what has become known as an informal association now: the ‘Gɔbɛ Eaters Association.’



“Those of you of the Gɔbɛ Eaters Association, you are doing very well for Ghana because you are saving Ghana very critical foreign exchange,” he said.



And without a doubt, the delicacy of beans and plantains, as well as all it's very recent additions such as pears (avocados), fried fish, cooked eggs, potatoes, and others, is one that Ghanaians truly cherish.



Many Ghanaians enjoy their Gɔbɛ with the traditional red oil or with other oils such as vegetable oils.



Not to mention that the bean meal complements other dishes such as kenkey (whether Ga or Fante kenkey) and rice.



But Gɔbɛ only has one name, and that’s what makes it an even more exciting meal.



Not to say that other foods do not equally have other names, as that would be an erroneous impression since every food has, largely, its own versions in the various local languages in the country.



But the different names of beans and plantains stand out for a particular reason; its aliases are also widely known.



GhanaWeb has put together the following different names for the delicacy:



Meanwhile, an economic and financial analyst, Senyo Hosi has also questioned the recently famed term for beans and plantain which is 'Gɔbɛ'.



To him, the term has always been either; 'Yɔ Kɛ Gari' or 'Red Red'?.





Can't make sense of the recent fame of the term Gobɛ.



What happened to 'Yɔ Kɛ Gari' and 'Red Red'? pic.twitter.com/uuGxJ72502 — Senyo Hosi (@senyohosi) December 11, 2022

