Source: Peace FM

The devil even knows Nana Akufo-Addo introduced free SHS - Kofi Akpalo

play videoKofi Akpalo, Leader and flagbearer, Liberal Party of Ghana

The debate about who introduces the free senior high school policy seems unending.



Leader and flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Mr. Percival Kofi Akpalo has joined free SHS debate.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia program, he minced no words declaring the policy was introduced and well-executed by the President now flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



He, therefore, wonders how and "why anybody in his or her right frame of mind claim ownership" of the policy.



"The Devil himself, who is the father of all lies even knows that Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo through his NPP government introduced the free SHS policy," he stated.



He maintained that his government will continue the policy when they are elected into power by Ghanaians which they know is possible.



"Ghanaians will certainly vote for the LPG because they know that just like the NPP government, we have more policies than any other party.



"My party was even the first to touch on the one district one factory policy being implemented by the NPP government.



"As a party, we have more pro-poor policies than any other party so voting for the LPG is just like voting for a party that will alleviate you from the hardship of this country.



"We are going to make this country like America and Europe where everyone benefits from the national cake," he added.





