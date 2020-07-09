General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

The desire to hold onto power has made Akufo-Addo a ‘murderer’ – Elikem Kotoko

Elikem Kotoko, Failed National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress

Failed National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) Elikem Kotoko says the President of Ghana is now a Murderer.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing all in his possible best to stay onto power and therefore does not give credence to advise from any quarters on how to deal with the virus and has left young students to die as a result.



Elikem noted that If the President of Ghana had listened to John Dramani Mahama and the NDC on their advise they gave to government on the reopening of schools, he would not have not endangered the lives of these students.



He called on parents to rise against the wicked NPP government headed by Akufo-Addo so they kick them out and ensure that Ghana is safer and better.



Elikem said “The Arrogance & greed to hold on to power at all cost has made Ghana’s President, @NAkufoAddo a MURDERER. His refusal to listen to the opposition and wisdom from @JDMahama will now result in “mass killing” of innocent children. Parents, rise or have yourself to blame”.



His comments come on the back of reports suggesting that six students at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School have been infected by the deadly disease and parents have stormed the campus to take their children back home.

