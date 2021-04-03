The current state of the economy is not what we wished for - Nana Addo

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians he is on track in revitalising the economy.



According to him, the current state of the economy is not what Ghanaians would have wished for but the series of measures being put in place would help in reviving it.



The economy he noted will bounce back again irrespective of the challenges the COVID-19 has brought us.



”I know that, as a result of the pandemic and its impact on the economy, things are not what we would like, as far as the economy is concerned. We have, however, outlined a series of measures which, I am confident, will begin the revival and revitalization of the economy, and the rapid growth of the economy which we witnessed before the pandemic will be back again. The future is bright.”



He said this in his Easter message to Ghanaians.



He also advised Ghanaians to drive with caution this season to prevent road accidents.



”The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Police Service has reiterated its determination to enforce the road traffic laws and regulations, and it is my hope that this Easter will be celebrated without any road accidents.



"Let us help them in this endeavour by minimizing our speed, taking due precaution for other road users, driving without the influence of alcohol, and wearing our seat belts. Like we have done with the COVID-19 safety protocols, let us also embrace a positive road safety culture that keeps our families and nation safe,” he added.