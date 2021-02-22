General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

The colourful event that resuscitated the LGBT+ debate in Ghana

Gay rights and conversations around the subject have re-emerged

While the conversation on whether or not people of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) sexual orientation should be allowed through legislation, to publicly enjoy the right to practice in this country, it brings back the subject of where it all emerged from.



Although it is clear that the recent responses from two minister-designates: Sarah Adwoa Safo for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, for Information, sparked most of these conversations, the opening of an LGBTI office in Accra is one that actually centers all the conversations.



On February 2, 2021, a tweet from @LGBTRightsGhana showed photos of the opening of the LGBTI office in Accra.



The tweet acknowledged the presence of the Australian Ambassador to Ghana, Gregory Andrews; the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Norring; the European Union Ghana; and controversial musician, Wanlov the Kubolor, for gracing the occasion.



While it is unsure where exactly the office is located, or, what the creation of the office aims to achieve, calls for it to be closed are building up, even as arguments to support the discouragement of such practices in the country also pick momentum.





