The church must not predict election results

He charged church leaders to win souls for Christ during and after the election

The Chief Executive Officer of GlobeServe Communication Arts Ministry (GCAM),

Rev. Samuel A. K Dunya, has advised church leaders to desist from politics of doom as the country heads to the polls.



According to him, many are dying and perishing without knowing God, and the church must win more souls for the Lord.



It is God who will decide the winner of the 2020 polls, he noted.



He encouraged GlobeServe members and Ghanaian’s at large to be peacemakers and peace-loving wherever they find themselves, because, “the man we are following is the Prince of Peace”, he stated.



He spoke to Ernest Gakpey at a-two-day Planning Meeting he had with Pastors, Overseers, and Administrators of GlobeServe Missionary Church at Mafi Adidome in the Volta Region.

