General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

The church is disciplined, no wonder we’ve not recorded coronavirus cases – GPCC

GPCC President, Reverend Frimpong Manso

The Ghana Pentecostal Council (GPCC) has lauded government’s decision to ease the COVID-19 restrictions on churches.



According to the Council, the church has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that the lives of their members are safeguarded while congregants on their part adhere to the safety protocols.



In a press release signed by the General Secretary of GPCC, Reverend Emmanuel Barrigah and copied to GhanaWeb, it noted that due to the above-mentioned, no coronavirus cases have been recorded in the church.



“The Church and other religious groups have in the last seven (7) weeks, during the partial easing of the restrictions, amply demonstrated our commitment to protecting the lives of our Congregants by scrupulously observing all the protocols. No wonder there has not been any known reported Church-related COVID-19 case since the partial easing of the restrictions seven weeks ago”.



The Council, however, has called on other bodies to replicate their behaviour for the virus to be contained.



This message comes after President Akufo-Addo in his 14th address to the nation yesterday announced that on August 1, 2020, the restrictions on the number of congregants worshipping at a time in Church and Mosques will be lifted, with the length of worship extended.





Read below their statement



Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council



PRESS RELEASE



PRESIDENT’S FURTHER EASING OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ON CHURCH ACTIVITIES



July 27, 2020



The President of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) wishes on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) to thank the President on his 14th COVID -19 address to the nation on Sunday July 26, 2020 and his decision to further ease some of the COVID-19 restriction orders on Church activities.

While welcoming this move by the President, we wish to further appreciate him for his continuous engagement with leadership of the religious community in Ghana in the decision-making process.



The Council and its member Churches are however not oblivious of the fact that the pandemic is still raging on with no vaccines in sight yet at least for the next few months and as such would not take it for granted and pretend all is well back to normalcy. We have called on our member Churches across Ghana to continue to observe strictly all the protocols in spite of the further easing of restrictions. As demonstrated by the Church so far, we further call on all Ghanaians to follow the Church’s example by committing to observe all the preventive protocols for our own safety and that of our families loved ones and especially our frontline health workers.



The Council wishes to reiterate its earlier call on all Political Parties and their supporters to be responsible in their campaign activities ahead of the December 2020 general elections by committing to observe all the COVID -19 preventive protocols so as to prevent further spikes in reported positive cases.



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council would wish to also appreciate all Ghanaians for your continued support and generosity towards the national efforts in combating the pandemic. We especially recognise the great sacrifices made by our gallant frontline healthcare workers, who have risked their lives and that of their families during these difficult times to ensure that we are all safe. To the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, we say kudos to your exceptional show of generosity, patriotism and ingenuity in mobilising resources, both financial and technical in putting up the first ever world class Infectious Disease Control Centre in Ghana in record time to help in the fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. May the Lord richly bless and recompense every group and individual who contributed to realising this project.



We are by this press statement once again reiterating our fullest commitment and support to Government in the fight against this pandemic and we believe that with the cooperation of all Ghanaians backed by discipline and prayers, we shall overcome and this too shall pass.



God bless our Homeland Ghana and make us great and strong.



Issued on behalf of the National Executive Council by:





Rev. Emmanuel Barrigah

General Secretary



Contact: (0242703772/0208232694)

