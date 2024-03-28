The blood of the baby that died due to 'dumsor' is on the hands of NAPO, Akufo-Addo - Osei Akoto

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Henry Osei Akoto, a leading member of the NDC, has fumed at the news of how the unscheduled, erratic power cuts in the country have been affecting babies on incubators at the Tema General Hospital.



Reacting particularly to news that a 24-year-old new mother, Ramatu, had lost her child at the hospital because of the unannounced power cuts, Osei Akoto said that the blood will be on the head of the current leaders of the country.



Particularly, he mentioned that the death of this child should be blamed on the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The NDC member, who is also a former parliamentary candidate for Oforikrom, also dragged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) boss, Mahama Dubik, into his tweet, stating that God will judge them.



“The blood of the incubated baby that died due to Dumsor is on the hands of Napo, Bawumia, Akufo-Addo, and Dubik Mahama. God will judge them!” he said in a post on X.



Meanwhile, an official statement from the Tema General Hospital has indicated that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, was resolved after two hours.



The hospital also said that no deaths were recorded as a result of the power outage, contrary to a video news report by TV3 that captured Ramatu, the 24-year-old mother, sharing her plight.



The blood of the incubated baby that died due to Dumsor is on the hands of Napo, Bawumia, Akufo-Addo, and Dubik Mahama. God will judge them!#VoteJohnandJane2024 — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) March 28, 2024

