The biggest threat to family values is caused by side chicks and side dudes – Gabby Otchere-Darko on LGBT+

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the recent passage of Ghana's anti-LGBT+ bill by parliament is harsh and would have consequences on the nation.



Otchere Darko highlighted that the bill, reflects the will of the people as expressed by the members of parliament. However, he noted that the atmosphere of potential political repercussions created a culture of silence among MPs who might have otherwise spoken against the bill.



“Ghana’s parliament, in which is vested the sovereign will of the people, has democratically passed a harsher anti-LGBTQ Bill. Yes, democratically!



“In fact, the threat of being unseated for standing for the rights of gays, etc, certainly created its own culture of silence in the House! But, it is the decision of parliament and one which enjoys huge popular support in the country.



“The world must understand that. But Ghanaians must also understand that it comes with consequences. Choices have consequences. We expect the media and the politicians to be fair to the people by letting them know the pros and cons of this decision to impose stiffer penalties against gays, etc,” he said.



In a series of tweets, he encouraged those who believe the law is constitutionally flawed to challenge it through the appropriate legal channels.



“We also expect those who believe the bill is constitutionally wrong to do what is right and go to court. That is democracy! Our institutions of democracy are still strong and alive. Let’s have faith in our democracy.



“Let’s respect the choices we make and their consequences and believe in the process. Ghana remains a sovereign state, with cultural norms that cannot be wished away but must be respected,” he added.



Otchere-Darko further suggested that there is room to balance traditional family values with tolerance and diversity.



"Values should not be premised on hypocrisy. That is, I suspect, ungodly. The biggest threat to family values in our society is caused by side chicks and side dudes. They break homes and family values cannot survive in broken homes. But, our MPs don’t care. Do they?" he questioned.



The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values, which prohibits lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT+), and related activities.



The Bill currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of these acts bearing a three to five-year jail term.



The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.





AM/GA