The beautiful philanthropist who saves pregnant women and poor individuals

Regional News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Crime Check Foundation

Crime Check Foundation’s Holland-based single largest donor towards its Charity Series, Linda Owusu has in her lifetime shared her wealth with the poor.



One of such benevolence she did that touched the heart of many is her donation to the Kasoa Mother and Child hospital with equipment to stock the hospital’s empty labour wards to mark her birthday.



The equipment included hospital beds, wheelchairs, ceiling fans and walking aids. This equipment eased the pressure on the few the hospital had which led some pregnant women who were due for delivery to sleep on bare floors endangering their lives and that of the unborn children.



The hospital authorities and the pregnant women couldn’t thank her enough as they were blown by the donation made on her behalf by CCF.



As part of her goodwill, she gave some poor individuals Two Thousand Ghana cedis each to ease their financial burden on her birthday.



Miss Owusu also went to the aid of widows and physically challenged persons in the Okaikwei Central Constituency with cash and food items.



What is behind her spirit of benevolence?



But many people wonder why as beautiful as she is, she has dedicated her life to philanthropy?



In an interview with crimecheckghana, Miss Owusu said “It stems from the sympathy I have for poor people because I acknowledge where we came from for God to lift us to this level. I put myself in the shoes of a struggling individual and through that feeling, I share with the poor because my family have also gone through difficulties.”



She added “as humans, we must not judge but help each other. I want to also advise that we should let our heart lead us instead of our beauty. We should love each other because it can happen to anybody.”



Speaking about her donation to the Kasoa Mother and Child hospital to mark her birthday, she said doing benevolence gladdens her heart rather than holding parties. “I wanted to do something that will make me happy on my birthday. It is terrible to see pregnant women sleep on the floor to give birth in this 21st Century and I break down when I see things like this so I have decided to embark on benevolence.” She said.



