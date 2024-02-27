The anti-LGBTIQI+ law in its present form has questionable constitutional issues – Majority Leader

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has expressed concerns over the proposed Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



The lawmaker maintains that significant constitutional issues need addressing before the bill can proceed.



The MP, who represents the constituents of Effutu, indicated that if the house fails to address these concerns, it could render the bill legally vulnerable and subject to challenges in court.



He made the remarks in an interview with Citi TV on Monday, February 26, 2024.



“I think the law in its present form has questionable constitutional issues. The law, as I see it, from how I’ve seen it, cannot stand any serious test in any constitutional court.



“I think that the law would have serious challenges at the Supreme Court. If it faces a constitutionality test, it will fail. Not the entire law, but aspects of it, will fail. That’s my view,” he said.



The MP is currently opposed to the clause about the imprisonment of individuals associated with LGBTQ activities.



He also said some MPs fear criticising the bill over fear of victimisation.



“The way the whole thing was introduced, it created some fear among legislators, that people think that if I dare question it, they will say that I’m supporting a man to marry a man or supporting a woman to marry a woman, so nobody wants to touch it. It’s a radioactive substance. But, If we pay attention to the details, we can come up with a law that will be acceptable to all.”