The angry sea has wiped away many communities in the Volta Region - Dr Archibald Letsa

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, has said that the effects of climate change have had a great effect on communities in the region, wiping out many.



He explained that in recent years, the effects of the sea have been so drastic that a number of communities have been completely wiped away by its effects.



Speaking on the first day of a two-day National Blue Economy Summit in Accra, the minister stressed that the sea is angry and as such, it is spewing its anger at many of such communities in the region.



“I dare say that the sea is now fighting back. We see an increase in the storm surge, coastal flooding and coastal erosion, with ravaging effects on farmlands, infrastructure, important ecosystems, and the people.



“In the Volta Region, many communities have been, literally, wiped out by the sea, while many more live in constant fear of what the angry sea will spew out next,”



Dr. Archibald Letsa further called for the country to, literally, be at peace with the sea so that it does not continue to exact its ‘anger’ at communities, destroying many properties.



“It will be in our own interest to amend our ways and rather live in harmony with the sea,” he added.



The National Blue Economy Summit enters its second day on Thursday, June 1, 2023.







