The anger of Ghanaians will continue to rise if country is not fixed - ILAPI boss

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President of policy think tank, Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie, has asked the ruling government to address the concerns raised by the #Fixthecountry campaigners before it gets out of hand.



He said a revolution is gradually building up and if care is not taken the government will regret it.



According to him, the challenges confronting the country keep worsening and until our leaders address them, the youth will continue to rise and make the government unpopular.



He opined that the issue of the alleged no food in our secondary schools is a financial problem.



He said the government is broke and finding it difficult to fund some of its key policies such as the free SHS, Nation Builders Corps, and others.



He alleged that some heads of schools are buying under the credit to feed our children in our schools despite the denial by the government.



In his view, people will continue to agitate for a better standard of living and it was important for the government to be candid with the people instead of lying.



