The accurate prophecy Edudzi Tameklo gave on what Akufo-Addo would do at the Bar Conference

Ahead of the Bar Conference held on Monday, September 11, 2023, the Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Tameklo, made comments that have today been described as a prophecy that has come true.



In a short video clip of the outspoken lawyer, during his appearance on Good Morning Ghana, he spoke about how the Bar Conference, which was at the time of his comments, yet to be held, would become a platform for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to verbally-attack his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.



Like a prophet with accuracy as his trademark, Edudzi talked about how that platform would be the very place President Akufo-Addo would use to settle scores with Mahama.



“Monday, the Bar Conference is starting. The GBA leadership will give Godfred Dame and Akufo-Addo the platform to attack John Mahama… they did it in Kumasi…” he stated in the short clip.



And truly, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo mounted the stage to speak at the opening of the Bar Conference 2023, he went hard at John Dramani Mahama.



The president said, among others, that Mahama was undeserving of his attempt to once again become president and that his comments about the judiciary are dangerous.



He called on the populace to ensure that they give the former president another defeat in 2024, as he attempts to become president once again.



“Not only are these concepts of ‘NPP’ and ‘NDC’ judges new in our public discourse, they are also extremely dangerous, and represent the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic. They provide another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal,” he said.



Background



Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, September 2, 2023, told some NDC lawyers that President Akufo-Addo has filled the court to the brim and he can count about 90% of them being sympathisers of the NPP.



This statement generated a lot of social and mainstream media buzz and conversations.



“You can see what the current president has done, he has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench, it is more than 80 towards 100 and counting," he noted in a virtual address to the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2.



“He has packed the court and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary.



“Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people on to the bench.



“So, I encourage some of you to look at careers on the bench so that we can balance out what the current situation is,” he added.



Watch Edudzi Tameklo's video below:





