The Walking Stick Foundation to embark on charity exercise at Betinko

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Walking Stick Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that aims at providing livelihood sources for women and children in rural Ghana has announced it will undertake charity projects at Betinko, a community in the Antwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.



Van Calebs, the administrator of the foundation announced in a social media post that his outfit is gearing up for a mammoth donation to the community.



He specified that the charity exercise will focus on sensitizing young girls on menstrual hygiene and also donating to old women, widows, and single mothers in the community.



“We will announce the date in the coming days but it is going to be our biggest project yet. Preliminary works have been done and we know what we will be doing. Our plan is to empower the women and children in the community.



“In 2023 we want to touch lives and improve the lot of the less-privileged so we will undertake a number of projects across the country. I want use this opportunity to appeal to corporate agencies to support us to touch lives.



Over the years, The Walking Stick Foundation has embarked on projects including donations to women in Cape Coast, Osaebo in the Eastern Region as well some underprivileged communities in Accra.



