The Untold: The inspiring story of the visually-impaired girl changing stereotypes

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The narrative, according to her mother, might be different today and her daughter, Jennifer Dede, could still have had her sight, but the young lady herself doesn’t think blaming God is the way out.



Today, and in the estimation of Dede, a visually-impaired young lady who became a social media sensation after her video showing her frying gari went viral, making the decision to fully embed herself in her mother’s business, has been her biggest joy.



She explains how easy it was for her to learn fast so as to be able to support her illiterate mother to be able to fend for both she and her younger sister as their father has abandoned them.



On this week’s edition of The Untold, GhanaWeb traveled to Odortom, a village of approximately 100 people in the Yilo Krobo constituency of the Eastern region, to speak to this second-year student of the Okuapeman Senior High School.



Her story of being a child who gradually experienced her eyesight going away, to the pitch darkness she is left to live with today, and how she challenged herself to being better because others always doubted her, is what we bring you this week.



Jennifer Dede looks to becoming a journalist one day but even more importantly, she wants to be an advocate for Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) and through her great voice.



Dede, speaking with GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu from the comfort of her home, is of the firm belief that not even visual-impairment can stop her from reaching beyond the skies.



