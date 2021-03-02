General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

The Untold: How friendship, betrayal drove this KNUST graduate to the point of suicide

He was almost arrested in a foreign land for a crime he knew nothing about but was saved because he overslept and was left behind by his colleagues.



He had to endure nights of mosquito bites and other discomforts because he couldn’t afford to pay his rent and had to make do with a space provided for him by his church.



Feeling rejected, lost and depressed he almost committed suicide because the burden was too much but he was saved from himself by the timely appearance of a church member.



This is the story Chris Phaphali shares with us on this edition of The Untold.



A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Chris has always preferred the hustling life of an entrepreneur to the comfort of an office job.



When he earned his Bachelor’s Degree, Chris lectured at NIIT and Kumasi Polytechnic for a short while then relocated to Accra to start some businesses.



A graphic designer, photographer, food vendor, and music producer, Chris can be described as a jack of all trades and yes, he was excelling in all these businesses until a friend he trusted secured a contract for him.



“You know with government contracts you have to pre-finance before they bring in the money. I saw him as a friend so I started the business with what I had on me but it rather went to the detriment of my business collapsing,” he recounts.



Chris’s life came crashing down the day his friend left to collect the payment for the work done.



“When he went for the money, he run away with the money to Liberia and it was a very huge sum of money…that was my only hope,” an emotional Chris told GhanaWeb.



His life went downhill from that point on and the young man who had made friends in countries like Rwanda, Kenya and South Africa due to his travels, could not find a single soul to help him out.



He also didn’t want to become a burden to his family so didn’t let them know of what was happening to him.



“I felt like I’m useless. People I expected to encourage me within that period, that was when they called me hopeless.”



But with the help of a Facebook friend, Chris is putting his life back together and still have big dreams which he believes will become reality in the not-too-distant future.



