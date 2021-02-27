General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Untold: Battling the odds to survive - The story of Chris Phaphali

play videoChris Phaphali almost took his life but for a miraculous intervention

In 2006, a young Chris Phaphali narrowly escaped the police in Nigeria when his colleagues were arrested for transporting illegal drugs.



He returned to Ghana, completed his education and started various businesses but they all collapsed because he trusted a friend.



“When he went for the money, he run away to Liberia,” Chris recounts how his most difficult period in life began.



He almost committed suicide when the problems became unbearable but was saved by the timely appearance of a church member.



He is putting his life back together and shares his experience with GhanaWeb on The Untold.



Watch the full interview on GhanaWeb TV on Monday, March 1, 2021:



