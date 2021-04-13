The Quran Translate wishes Muslims around the globe Ramadan Mubarak

Religion of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Islamic Organisation, The Quran Translate, has sent its Ramadan wishes to the entire Muslim world, as they beginning a month-long of fasting on Tuesday.



Muslims around the globe are observing the holy month of Ramadan, which begins largely on Tuesday, April 13.



Observers will fast from sunrise to sunset and partake in nightly prayers as well.



Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar in which Muslims are required to fast for 29 or 30 days, which is followed by the celebration of the End ul Fitr.



As part of activities to support the Muslim Communities in the county the charity organisation has already initiated moves to support the needy to mark the Eid-ul Fitr festival.



"Masha Allah the moon has been confirmed sighted in Saudi Arabia, " it said in a statement issued on Monday.



"May Allah accept our fast and forgive us our shortcomings as we're about to start Ramadan 2021 tomorrow.. salat Taraweeh will be perform in various masjids around the world tonight.



In order to involve more Muslims into activities the organisation has called for support as it prepares to bring smiles to the needy Muslims in the communities.



