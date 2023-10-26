The Paramount Chief for Some allegedly compromised after Peace Council visit - Spokesperson of Nogopko

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, the spokesperson of Nogopko, has made serious allegations against the paramount chief of Some.



According to him, the chief was compromised after a visit from the Peace Council as regards issues about Nogokpo and Perez Chapel Founder, Bishop Charles AgyinAsare.



This revelation has led Nufialagah Mawufemor to call for the scrapping of the Peace Council, alleging that their actions were not aligned with the pursuit of peace.



Nufialagah Mawufemor pointed out that the paramount chief of Some had initially disassociated himself from the ultimatum issued to Agyinasare by Nogokpo.



However, it was revealed that the Peace Council had quietly visited the paramount chief without involving any members of the Nogokpo committee.



During an appearance on the Mama Grace show, Nufialagah Mawufemor asserted, "Peace Council is the trouble of this country, just that they have used the name peace but they are not for peace, its needs to be scrapped. When the issue happened, the Peace Council wrote us a letter which I received and responded to it, so we were waiting to hear from the peace council and during that period, the paramount chief of Some came out to say he had disassociated himself from the ultimatum we have given to Agyinasare but what surprises me about the committee was, the same paramount chief quietly invited the Peace Council, no member of the committee was even invited. A lot of things were done, I have audios and pictures.



"…we realized that our paramount chief has been compromised with the visitation of the Peace Council, the peace council was working for Agyinasare,” he continued.



The dispute arose in June 2023 when the Chiefs of Nogokpo summoned Archbishop Charles Agyinasare following his earlier comment describing Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region. Archbishop Agyinasare later clarified his comment, expressing no malice toward Nogokpo or its people, explaining that he was referring to a specific incident, not the town itself.







