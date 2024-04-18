The PNC is dead, evil doers and corrupt people are now leading the party – Former PNC General Secretary

Politics of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Chairman of the People’s National Party (PNP) has slammed the People’s National Convention (PNC), describing it as a party that has lost its integrity and core values.



Madam Janet Nabla says the spirit and soul of the party have left, and that is why some of them left to form the PNP.



She was responding to the statement issued by the PNC describing as false the reports that some members of the National Executive Committee, representing 11 out of 16 regions of the PNC, have resigned to form a new party, the People’s National Party (PNP).



A statement issued by the party yesterday, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, declared the formation of the PNP as illegal.



It urged members of the party to remain steadfast and not be influenced by what it described as the deceitful actions of the former General Secretary, Janet Nabila, and her group.



The statement, which was signed by National Communications Secretary Awudu Ishaq of the PNC, asked members not to be swayed by the disgruntled former General Secretary and the other aggrieved individuals.



Reacting to this, Madam Nabla slammed her former party, saying the party had been taken over by evildoers, corrupt people, and men without integrity.



She told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that the PNC would go on its knees. It is no longer a party. The PNC is gone. It does not exist again. The PNC has moved to become the PNP. This is not like Hassan Ayariga left as an individual. We’re talking about several members of the PNC resigning to form the PNP. Evildoers and corrupt people have taken over the PNP. They have destroyed the party. That is why we have left and formed the PNP.”



She added that those who have left have the numbers and have made it possible for them to join the PNP.