'The New Force drowns the elephant' – Nana Kwame Bediako shares highlights of his tour in Ashanti Region

The leader of the New Force movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has shared highlights of his recent campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.



The video spotted on his social media pages provides an insight into his activities as he tried to promote his policies and plans to the people of the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The caption of Cheddar's video hinted at a successful tour, implying that the NPP, recognized for its elephant symbol, had been surpassed by the New Force in their stronghold.



"The New Force drowns the elephant in Ashanti Region," the caption read.



As part of his tour, Nana Kwame Bediako visited several communities in the Ashanti Region, where he interacted with voters to sell his policies and ideals.



One of the key promises he made during his various media engagements was to dredge the sea to Kumasi.



This ambitious proposal seeks to create fresh opportunities for transportation and commerce in the area and inspire a feeling of positivity and confidence within the community.







