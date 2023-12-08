The New Force demands immediate release of spokesperson from NIB custody

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

The New Force has demanded the immediate release of its Spokesperson, Ms. Shalimar Abbiusi, from the custody of the National Investigation Bureau(NIB)



According to the group, Ms. Abbiusi was called in for a meeting on Monday, December 4, 2023, and hasn’t been let out since.



They added that Ms. Abbiusi has been questioned by security personnel about “The New Force” on several occasions in an effort to find the people responsible for the movement.



The New Force in a statement said, “As we have now found out, for the past 4 days, Ms Abbiusi has been kept continuously in custody by the officers of the National Investigations Bureau, formerly the BNI. During these 4 days, the security officials have continuously questioned Ms Abbiusi about the New Force; wanting to know which people are behind it and if the people want to run for President.”



“Further, over this period, she has been denied access to legal representation, subjected to an unlawful search of her premises, and held beyond the legal 48-hour limit without formal charges. Further, despite the objections of Ms Abbiusi’s lawyers, her apartment was broken into without a warrant and the place ransacked. Yet not a single element of incriminating evidence was found against her.”



They further stated that such actions by security operatives undermine faith in our democracy as well as the independence and fairness of our political institutions.



It slammed the government for abusing the country’s laws.



“Ms Abbiusi’s arrest clearly marks an attempt by the Government to abuse our laws and its power in order to persecute political opponents.”



