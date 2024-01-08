The New Force Movement: I am the man in the mask - Cheddar

General News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar has revealed that he is the man behind the 'The New Force' political movement.



He explained at a press conference in Accra on January 7, 2024; that he had been forced to also unveil his identity as the much-awaited 'Man in the Mask.'



The 43-year-old was flanked by leading political forces across Africa when he made the disclosure; among them Peter Obi of Nigeria, PLO Lumumba of Kenya and Zimbabwe's Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao.



The trio had come to town to speak at a public lecture event dubbed "The Convention," which he had organised under the brand name, New Africa Foundation.



The event was cancelled at the 11th hour with the Presidency confirming that it had been cancelled for an unforeseen event scheduled for the widely-announced venue, the Black Star Square in Accra.



What Cheddar said:



“I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don't invest in myself alone. I am investing in you,” he said of his plans for Ghana and Africa.



“We need to educate. We need to uplift our children. We need to voice out to them. You are about to find out about this man in the mask because I never spoke a word, you were looking for me.



"I didn't tell you whether I am into politics, whether I am an evangelist, whether I am a conventionist or a revolutionist. After this day, you will have to wait for me to share my policies and my visions with you," he stressed.



He emphasized that the events of January 7 had given him enough reason to disclose his political identity.



“And if I'm the reason why the country or the government is not happy about these great voices coming to educate not only Ghana, but also Africa, then I take this moment to sacrifice myself, to unveil myself, because I have much respect for these great leaders beside me.



"I would have taken my own time to tell you that I am. But for this very moment, I am sacrificing myself to let you know that I'm that man.



“But I'm that man with a good purpose, with a great vision. I have a plan, and I have a vision for this nation. And not only for this nation, I have it for Africa too.



"But I know Africa is the next biggest thing because out of all the continents that have been developed in this world, there is only one continent that is not developed and I am sent to do that,” he added.



About the cancelled public event:



Social media platforms went into overdrive in the evening of January 7, 2024 when an event rumored to be the unveiling of the leader of The New Force political movement at the Black Star Square was halted by National Security operatives and officials from the Ghana Police Service.



Over the last week, flyers and billboards in some parts of Accra advertised an event dubbed “The Convention.”



Dignitaries included former Nigerian presidential aspirant Peter Obi, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa; Julius Malema, one-time Director of the Kenya School of Law, P.L.O Lumumba and Former Permanent Representative of the African Union to the United States; Arikana Chihombori-Quao.



Musicians including Efya, Stonebwoy and Wiyaala were also billed to perform at the event.



Earlier on Sunday, videos of the event grounds being set up were circulating on social media along with rumours that the event was an unveiling of the “Man Behind the Mask”.



However, as of 6 pm, reports from GHOne’s Twitter handle indicate that the organisers had been forced to call off the event.



It was also cited that helicopters suspected to be manned by operatives of the National Security were seen flying around the venue.



Other videos circulating on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb showed dozens of supporters who were supposed to attend the event being prevented from accessing the grounds.



Other allegations on Twitter also indicated that the special guests and artistes billed for this event were forced to return to their respective hotels by the Ghana Police Service & National Security officials.



