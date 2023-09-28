The NPP has betrayed Alan Kyeremanten - NDC man

Politics of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A member of the National Legal and Communication Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Delanyo Alifo, has stated that Alan Kyeremanten’s resignation from the National Patriotic Party (NPP) stems from a perceived betrayal by the party.



In an interview on the GBC Focus Show, he expressed disappointment, particularly at the NPP’s Super Delegates Conference, which was held on August 26, 2023. The party’s establishment, which encompasses the government, party leadership, council of elders, and party executives, did not throw their support behind Alan Kyeremanteng.



According to him, such backing would have been expected, even if Kyeremanten had lost in the primaries, but for his longstanding membership and dedicated contributions to the party.



“The party’s pivot away from Kyeremanteng constitutes a betrayal of the former member,” he stated.



He therefore drew parallels with past party dynamics, citing the case of Aliu Mahamah, who contested primaries during John Agyekum Kuffour’s presidency. The prevailing belief at the time was that the current President Nana Addo Danquah was the rightful successor.



“This sentiment was shared by both the rank and file of the party, including Nana Addo himself, who reportedly expressed that Alan Kyeremanteng would succeed him,” he added.



His view sheds light on the internal dynamics within the NPP, particularly regarding the selection of candidates and the influence of established party figures.