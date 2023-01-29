The NDC might not rescind its decision on Minority leadership change - Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

The president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, is of the strong belief that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not rescind its decision on the Minority leadership change despite calls from a section of MPs and members of the party to maintain their old leaders in parliament



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has been replaced with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



The reshuffle announced on January 24 witnessed Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi also being replaced with MP for Ellembelle, Armah Kofi-Buah.



Also, the Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, was replaced with Governs Kwame Agbodza.



Mr Cudjoe in an interview with Citi TV said the NDC might not reverse its decision despite a petition to maintain the old leaders.



“I read the sense of settlement and the decision will stand. In actual fact, what is being called for which is negotiations, discussions, conversations or consultations, will lead to one thing. Let’s just allow this to play out, we are sorry about the way it was done, it wasn’t done properly and all that. But I do not see the decision being reversed. The conversation now is about massaging egos and ensuring that the right thing is done. I don’t see the decision reversed at all," he is quoted by citinewsroom.com.



According to the president of IMANI, the new minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and his men are capable of walking in the shoes of their predecessors.



"I think the competencies of these new gentlemen are not in doubt," he added.





